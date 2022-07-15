To the editor:
It’s time for the Senate to drop their perverted love for the assault weapons that are killing our children and their parents every day at a rate higher than in any other country in the world.
Joe Biden had an assault weapons ban for years that the Senate and the courts have overturned with their perverted interpretation of the Second Amendment.
Now, it’s time for Biden’s ban on assault weapons to be reborn in the form of a nationwide buyback to purchase all the assault weapons that are slaughtering our children daily and send them where they’re really needed: to the fighters struggling in Ukraine to turn back the heinous Russian assault.
The brave Ukrainian fighters need these weapons now – and America needs to get them off our streets.
Let the NRA promote hunting and gun safety as they did during saner times.
And let American parents sleep soundly knowing their children will be safe when they go to school – or a Fourth of July parade.
MALCOLM ODELL
South Hampton, N.H.
