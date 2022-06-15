To the editor:
The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) recently released its annual report on problematic large commercial puppy breeding facilities known as “puppy mills” (humanesociety.org/horrible-hundred).
HSUS hopes to provide information on responsible puppy purchasing and how to go about getting a dog from a reputable source without supporting cruelty.
As is the case every year, HSUS found examples of mistreatment of the dogs in various facilities, yet the facilities remain licensed and operational.
Puppy mills included in the report were found with underweight or injured dogs, or in kennels that were very unsanitary, yet the facilities were still licensed.
Dogs used for breeding in the facilities cited in the “Horrible Hundred” report rarely have access to proper veterinary care, socialization or exercise, oftentimes leading to health and behavioral problems once they are brought into a home.
The puppies bred in these facilities are sold to customers in pet stores, in person and online. Dog lovers can ensure large commercial breeding facilities like these do not profit by refraining from buying puppies online, from people they haven’t met or from pet stores.
Shelters are full of amazing pets in need – not only puppies and dogs, but other pets. I urge readers to support their local animal shelters and rescues.
If you choose to buy from a breeder, please ensure you can visit them in person, get veterinary references, and make sure the living conditions of the dogs there are humane.
See humanesociety.org/puppy for information on getting a puppy without supporting cruel breeding practices.
Lindsey Feldman
Amesbury
