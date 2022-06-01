To the editor:
My name is Ella Gregorio, I am 14 and I currently attend Pentucket Regional Middle School. I am doing an assignment called the “Civics Action Project.” For my “Civics Action Project,” I am raising awareness to brain aneurysms and helping a bill be passed. In doing this I am also trying to raise money for this cause. My aunt died of a brain aneurysm only last year and her death was so unexpected and devastating. Brain aneurysms can creep up on people and they might never be found until it’s too late. An estimated 6.5 million people are thought to have an unruptured brain aneurysm. This number is 1 in 50 people. Approximately 30,000 people suffer from a ruptured brain aneurysm and of those people 50% die. Even if someone has a ruptured brain aneurysm and survives about 66% of them will have a permanent neurological deficit. I recently did a run for an organization that raises money for the research and prevention of brain aneurysms. Equipment is expensive and doctors and specialists need more of it.
To donate to this foundation go to stopthepopnow.org
ELLA GREGORIO
West Newbury
