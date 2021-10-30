To the editor:
Six years ago, we embarked on a journey to look into the benefits of starting school later for our middle and high school-aged students. We quickly gained traction but found many obstacles that were unfamiliar to navigate. It was through this process that we got to know and began working with Brian Callahan.
Through this process, we found that one of Brian's strongest assets to the School Committee is his ability to communicate with parents, community, and school committee members. He is not afraid to pick up the phone or meet in person to discuss the various issues at hand. Whether you agree or disagree with the topic, Brian is not afraid to defend his opinion but more importantly, he is open to listening to yours. Brian is transparent with all that he does on the school committee - which is vital in these challenging times.
Brian also has a talent for bringing new ideas to the table. As Newburyport moves forward and as our educational landscape changes, we think it's crucial to have someone like Brian on the committee to look at the issues from a fresh perspective.
For these reasons, Brian Callahan has our vote on Nov. 2.
Tara Sullivan and Alex Coir
Newburyport
