To the editor:
I’m delighted to share my enthusiastic support of Sarah Hall for the School Committee.
Her resume evidences solid experience, background and community service that will be of significant benefit to the School Committee and the students and families of Newburyport.
Beyond that, however, is my personal experience as a concerned citizen who benefited from her support of the Phillips Drive neighborhood infrastructure issue during her campaign for City Council.
Sarah took the time to educate herself about our issues, thoroughly research the history, and actively sought professional expertise. Our neighborhood committee was impressed by and deeply appreciated Sarah’s authentic concern and discipline to fully understand the issues.
On a personal level, I’ve come to know Sarah over the years to be a truly caring individual who has been unfailing in her availability to family, friends and the Newburyport community.
Please join me in voting for Sarah Hall.
Kathleen Brittan
Newburyport
