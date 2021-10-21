To the editor:
As a resident of Newburyport, I support Sean Reardon for mayor.
He has an all-inclusive vision and balanced practicality that will be much required in the future. He knows what it will take to meet the challenges and opportunities of today.
He brings people together. He cares about our history, he cares about our future.
On education, school safety, the environment, housing, securing our water supply, refreshing ideas that will strengthen small businesses and generate the community for which Newburyport is known and admired.
Loey Norquist
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.