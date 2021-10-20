To the editor:
News of the proposed settlement between the city of Newburyport and the Institution for Savings is an unfortunate example of the power of money, influence and behind-closed-doors negotiations ruling the day.
Signed by five city and two bank officials during private mediation spurred by the IFS’ appeal in Massachusetts Land Court, the proposed settlement reverses the Planning Board’s March 17 denial of the bank’s massive two-story, 16,000-square-foot addition to its State Street headquarters.
It’s important to note for context that abutters accepted and still accept the bank’s right to expand, though the bank continuously and vigorously refused to budge on the one thing that mattered most to the community: Size.
And now, even with this proposed settlement, size remains the issue because there have been no concessions on this front from the bank. The current design still falls short of the requirements of the Downtown Overlay District ordinance, the foundation of the Planning Board’s denial. In its appeal, the IFS also challenged the DOD’s validity.
We can only speculate what occurred during settlement talks. My take is that city officials opted for mediation for fear of losing in court, thus invalidating the DOD. Understandable, though the addition’s massive size remains the same. What’s the point of settling to save the DOD if the settlement itself fails to comport with the DOD? Instead of negotiating a less-massive addition and revisiting the DOD, city officials agreed to an unfair settlement, one which provides future DOD challengers a playbook in circumventing the ordinance.
The city is better off letting the litigation proceed in court because it has already lost with this one-sided proposal. The settlement’s fate now rests with the Planning Board. I request that the Planning Board again deny this project. The proposed settlement must be avoided and sent back to the land court to play out openly and fairly while the City Council revisits the DOD. There’s more at stake here than a single new building and our downtown’s historic character, it’s the integrity of our city government and the cohesiveness of our community.
Claire Papanastasiou
Newburyport
