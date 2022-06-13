To the editor:
We urge the Planning Board to reject the Institution for Savings’ request for a special permit for its proposed expansion to 93 State St.
It’s difficult to believe the IFS president could be so blind to the effects this project will have on the neighborhood and the city of Newburyport. This expansion is too large and looks more like a parking garage plopped into a neighborhood of modestly sized historic houses.
The building would dwarf the houses, cut off sunlight, and permanently damage the neighborhood and its value.
More importantly, if the IFS expansion goes forward as is, this will send a powerful message to the volunteer boards and the citizens of Newburyport – money and power will get you what you want.
What is the point of having the Planning Board make a decision if the decision can be so easily reversed with the threat of a lawsuit?
If the IFS gets to build this monstrous building and garage, similar situations will follow. It will set a precedent.
Please say no to this IFS expansion.
JUDY MOURADIAN
TED RUETENIK
Newburyport
