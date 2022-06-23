To the editor:
As many of our fellow citizens in Newburyport know, the Bartlet Mall is a historical site that has existed for over 400 years.
The park was initially used as an industry for rope making, harvesting of ice, livestock and many others. Around the time of the Revolutionary War, the site of the park was used as training grounds for soldiers.
From the 1800s to now, the site became an official park, known for its beauty and history, and was used by the citizens of Newburyport as a place of relaxation and luxury.
However, in recent times, the park has fallen into a state of disrepair as a result of the freshwater supply to the pond being cut off.
With no new water to allow for circulation, the existing water within the pond had become stagnant and poisonous due to buildup of toxic substances, including arsenic, lead and chromium, and the respective fountain became nonfunctioning.
Algae blooms have started appearing in the pond as well. The state of the pond has been a problem for Newburyport for around 200 years, and it will only continue to worsen unless our city does something to help solve the problem.
I believe that our parks should be maintained and kept in the best state possible, as Newburyport’s rich history is one of the defining factors of our city and should be preserved for us, the citizens of Newburyport, and anyone who wants to learn more about our city.
It is not only the issue of history being lost to the disrepair of our historical sites, but also the enjoyment and happiness of our citizens who want to enjoy our parks for what they are.
If our parks are not in a fit state to be enjoyed by citizens, then they are not able to serve their purpose properly; to give a place for people to enjoy, make memories and feel safe, and the Bartlet Mall is a perfect example of this.
Our city’s council members and Parks Department should consider renovating and maintaining the Bartlet Mall for the enjoyment and happiness of us, the citizens.
After all, if a park isn’t in a fit state to provide enjoyment and a safe place for the citizens of its city, then what is the point of a park?
JACK PARR
Rupert A. Nock Middle School
Newburyport
