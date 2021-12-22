To the editor:
I would like to give a big thank-you to Paula Burke, director of the Newburyport Council on Aging, for getting tickets to the Boston Pops Holiday Tour in Lowell on Sunday.
My wife, Barbara, and I thoroughly enjoyed the concert. I especially liked "Villancico Mexicano,” “The Good News Voyage” and “Excerpts from Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite.”
How fortunate we are to have caring people like Paula in our community!
ANDREW "ANDY" GRIFFITH
Newburyport
