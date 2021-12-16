To the editor:
The Black Windows Plague has descended on Newburyport! Look around — it seems that every home currently being constructed or renovated has new black windows.
These have been trending for perhaps the last two years, and have recently reached a sort of tipping point where they are impossible to ignore.
Stark, cold, unwelcoming, faddish and frankly a little creepy, black windows are wholly without charm and detract from the appeal of our beautiful city. OK, that’s my opinion.
There’s no accounting for taste, and certainly everyone is entitled to his or her own views. But please, please, I beg of you: Homeowners and builders who are planning a project with black windows, please think again!
Think about how they will impact the historical authenticity of Newburyport, and how dated they will look in 10 years time. Don’t use them just because they are in style at the moment.
And any historical commissioners who are reading this, please consider revising the window guidelines covering the historic district and other historic buildings (which are already quite comprehensive) to include explicit guidance on color, along with the many other details covered.
Black windows have no place in our historic district! They may not be preventable elsewhere, but the rest of Newburyport has historical significance, too. May good judgment and good taste prevail.
CAROLYN RAMM
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.