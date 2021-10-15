To the editor:
As we approach the contested election on Nov. 2 for School Committee, I wanted to write my support for Dan Blair.
I am a retiree and grandmother with several grandchildren who are in, or will attend, the Newburyport Public Schools. I am writing because, like many of you, I want to see the students in our schools succeed and I believe Dan can help with this.
My granddaughter is in the second grade at the Bresnahan, which means she has never had a “normal” year in our schools. We need representation on our School Committee that will be focused on closing the gap that has been created over the past few years and find ways to ensure students have the support they need moving forward.
First, Dan is a parent to two young children, so he has experienced firsthand what all parents of school-aged children know from the past two years as they had to play dual roles of parent and teacher.
Second, I believe his focus on the well-being of students, not just on academics, but on the social, emotional and physical well-being of them, is something I think is very important.
We also need School Committee members that can work well with each other and collaborate. Dan will work with our teachers, students, parents, administration and community leaders to ensure the best education for our young people.
I trust that he will be a voice for those who often go unheard and will bring transparency to the decision-making process of the administration and improve communication throughout the district.
Dan has my vote for Nov. 2, and I hope you will consider giving him yours as well.
Deborah Stanley
Newburyport
