To the editor:
I am writing about the lack of respect, lack of human behavior and just mean behavior exhibited by the chairwoman of the Newbury Select Board.
Selectman Michael Doyle has been ill this year, beginning in January 2021. Some of you may be aware, some may not, some may not care. He has been under the care of several doctors who specialize in respiratory issues. The chairwoman has been told as has the town administrator.
Today, after having a very difficult time breathing and following his medical protocol, he felt he would not be able to breathe at the Nov. 9 Select Board meeting and contacted the town administrator, who forwarded the information to the chairwoman of the Select Board.
The chairwoman, in a timely manner, reached out to Selectman Doyle, who requested that he be able to attend this Tuesday meeting, which is a very important meeting, via Zoom. She refused and told him to stay home. I was a witness to this behavior.
The chairwoman has publicly been insulting and rude to Selectman Doyle during meetings. From ignoring him to scolding him and interrupting him as she has done to other citizens of Newbury.
The voters of Newbury reelected her this year and for that, rather than being grateful, she is acting like a child, particularly if she does not get her way. This behavior is directed at both Selectman Doyle and Select Board member Geraldine Heavey.
Elected officials have a duty and obligation to be polite and courteous to their peers, even if they don’t like each other. The behavior of this board is embarrassing.
When a person is ill and is able to work from home, the privilege is granted. Because this Zoom request was denied, Selectman Doyle chose to attend the meeting, complete with his nebulizer so he would be able to breathe, as this was, in his opinion, an important meeting and he didn’t want to miss it.
No one should be treated this way, even if the chairwoman doesn’t like him. She showed a lack of respect not only to the selectman but to the board and her constituents. What an embarrassment.
LESLIE DOYLE
Newbury
The letter writer is married to Select Board member Michael Doyle.
