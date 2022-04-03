To the editor:
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport will be creating blue Pinwheels for Prevention® gardens throughout the community to raise awareness around the prevention of child abuse and neglect. Child Abuse Prevention has been the charter service project for the National Exchange Club since 1979.
Pinwheel gardens will be located at the First Religious Society, the Central Congregational Church, and the Salvation Army in Newburyport and the Newburyport Public Library and the Main Street Congregational Church in Amesbury.
The blue pinwheel, representing innocence, is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. Pinwheels reflect the bright future all children deserve. The pinwheel is a positive emblem of the effect we can have when we work together to prevent child abuse.
Pinwheels for Prevention gardens were first created in April 2008 by Prevent Child Abuse America®, and since then over 2.3 million pinwheels have been displayed across the country.
Children are society’s most vulnerable members. What happens to them in their early years impacts the rest of their lives. Child abuse can involve physical harm, sexual abuse, emotional trauma or simple neglect. The measure and the consequence of child abuse is “the failure to thrive,” whether physically, emotionally or cognitively.
Individually, child abuse undermines the development and the dignity of each child. Collectively, society as a whole is negatively impacted. Abused children often do less well in school, face more dire medical issues, suffer emotional issues, come in more frequent contact with the law and often require a lifetime of economic support.
How can we overcome the harm by caused child abuse and neglect? The most desirable solution is to prevent it to begin with. Stable families in decent housing with a sustainable income are under less pressure and therefore less likely to transfer stress onto a child. If, however, such an environment does not exist, early intervention may be necessary to break the cycle of abuse.
The Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center in Lawrence (978-681-4900) is the New England District Exchange Clubs’ model for changing parenting behaviors in the Greater Merrimack Valley. The Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center teaches parents skills and provides information to raise a stable family.
The center seeks to reduce child abuse and neglect by helping families to develop the necessary social supports and coping skills that may be lacking. Services include strength-based family education, financial literacy, parent education classes, a parent aide program, a supervised visitation center, home visits and referral to other programs and resources.
The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport is very grateful for the kindness and generosity of our community neighbors who are allowing us to create the pinwheel gardens on their grounds. Together, we invite the community to visit one of the pinwheel gardens and take a pinwheel to show support for this worthy cause to work towards a world where all children feel cherished and safe.
To learn more about our work, email info@exchangeclubofgreaternewburyport.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.