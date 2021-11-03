To the editor:
I'm writing to express my disappointment with the condition of the flag flown outside the Shell gas station located at 81 Storey Ave., Newburyport.
For the past five years, I have been trying to get the management of the station to take action in honoring our nation's flag with the respect it so greatly deserves. The flag in question is located at the gateway to the city and is currently the largest most prominent flag in Newburyport.
On days when it should be lowered, it is not, when it is torn, it is not lowered and retired. It has become nothing more than a business landscape ornament.
As a military parent to a U.S. Marine, I was heartbroken when it was not lowered for a fallen Marine from Essex County who gave her life in service to this great nation.
What pains me the most is at the base of this flagpole sits the new Atria assisted living facility where so many veterans reside and have to see the blatant disregard on a daily basis.
These men and women sacrificed so much for our freedoms, it is only right they don't see a torn and tattered flag outside their window. I have raised this concern with management at the station only to be told it's expensive or they don't deal with it.
It is my hope that somehow management can see that having a flag of such stature is an honor and a privilege.
Please honor your neighbors and the residents of Newburyport who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice by addressing this issue and treating our nation's colors with the respect they duly deserve.
Keith J. Townsend
Seabrook
