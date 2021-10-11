To the editor:
Each September, people and organizations use that time to bring attention to childhood cancer.
The heartbreaking stories of cancer in children, and the impact on families and their communities, are pervasive all year long.
However, the opportunity to take a breath and focus on the general challenges and ways we can support families has made the recognition of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month extra important. As the founder of Caiden’s Crusaders, and the grandmother of a special little boy taken too early due to cancer, I want to say thank-you to the Amesbury area community for all the support this past September.
Working in partnership with countless businesses, residents and volunteers, we were able to organize a half dozen different community events, place almost 100 yard signs, and even “go gold” with over 50 homes installing golden-lit lightbulbs on their front porches (our Millyard’s falls even went gold in Amesbury!).
Nobody wants to see any person, especially children, have to battle cancer. The emotional and financial toll can be unbearable.
At Caiden’s Crusaders, our goal is to provide financial assistance to families so that they can focus on the things that matter most. In September alone, we raised over $20,000, and have already distributed over $10,000 to families and research programs.
This fundraising wouldn’t be possible were it not for the help of many. From our small businesses, to our restaurants and banks, to the Amesbury Police Department, Chamber of Commerce and City Hall, I will never be able to thank our supporters enough.. To learn more about Caiden’s Crusaders and how you can support families impacted by childhood cancer, please visit www.CaidensCrusaders.org
Jo Hamel
Amesbury
