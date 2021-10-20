To the editor:
Several years ago, a group of parents in Newburyport recognized that the start times for our schools were too early, and that something needed to be done about it. One of those parents was Brian Callahan, who is currently running for reelection to the Newburyport School Committee.
We all had the pleasure of working with Brian during the process of evaluating how to successfully implement later start times for our schools, and his passion and enthusiasm for the project helped drive positive change for all children in our district. Brian was always willing to come to the table with the different constituents who would be impacted by the changes with a methodical approach to building consensus based on the copious amount of research that he did on the topic. His preparation set a high standard for all parties involved, and we were thrilled that he ultimately won a seat on the School Committee and could vote in favor of the changes that he fervently endorsed.
Since then, Brian has acted as a bridge between the community and the School Committee and has worked tirelessly on behalf of the parents and children in Newburyport. Being a member of the committee during a global pandemic has been challenging to say the least, and Brian has risen to the occasion. We all firmly believe that Brian deserves another four year term, and we ask you to join us in giving him your vote on Nov. 2.
Mariana Ruiz Lynch
Amy Rodriquez
Sarah Pflaum
Arik Keller
Jay Iannini
