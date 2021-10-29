To the editor:
I would like to recommend my thoughtful neighbor, Brian Callahan, for one of your votes for School Committee. I offer three reasons for your consideration.
After serving three years on the School Committee, Brian was elected vice chair by his peers. He has experience writing committee meeting agendas and running its meetings.
During COVID, Brian was the School Committee member with the technical skills to ensure that the committee's Zoom meetings functioned successfully by managing the camera and sound systems so that the public was able to see, hear and participate in the meetings.
Finally, Brian is working closely with Superintendent Sean Gallagher to implement a 1:1 laptop program which will put a high performing laptop computer in every NHS student’s hands to give him the technology skills needed for today’s world.
Brian’s technology skills and interests plus his leadership capabilities make him a unique and valuable contributor to the School Committee.
Leslie Eckholdt
Newburyport
