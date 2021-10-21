To the editor:
We’ve all heard the expression “I can do hard things,” and throughout these past 18 months, I’m sure we’ve all had to put that into practice.
Our friend Brian Callahan is running for reelection for Newburyport’s School Committee, and during his tenure he has both done and said hard things. He asks hard questions, he seeks hard answers, and most importantly, he doesn’t stop until he has gotten the job done.
Brian has committed his time, all the while holding a full-time job, to doing right for our community. As a friend, Brian is the person you want in your corner.
He is the first to offer his help and the first to defend you, all the while making you laugh. We have seen these same qualities in Brian’s role on the School Committee.
We are proud to call Brian our friend, but even more prouder of the work he has done for our schools. Please consider giving Brian your vote for School Committee.
Let his record speak for itself – he gets the job done.
Erin Connolly
Chris Keller
Heather Lucas
Robin Marino
Newburyport
