To the editor:
Four years ago, my husband, Brian Callahan, ran for School Committee motivated by his commitment not only to the well-being of our own kids, then in sixth and second grade, but to all students in Newburyport schools.
His primary focus was to implement later start times. The science was clear, but the wheels of change are slow. He was elected to the School Committee and immediately began to build partnerships across the community to accomplish this goal.
He engaged in conversation with those who supported the change as well as with those who were skeptical. That’s how Brian works.
He has the tough conversations — seeking the opportunity to hear everyone’s expertise, opinions, concerns, fears — and then works with his colleagues to do what’s best for Newburyport students.
Brian questions the status quo to ensure we don’t blindly follow the path of least resistance. He maintains a focus on transparency and innovation, which is why so many in our community are thankful to have his voice on the School Committee and why he was appointed vice chair of the committee by his peers.
He has built relationships with parents, city and school officials, and fellow committee members by always answering your phone calls, responding to your emails, engaging with you when stopped on the sidewalk. He hears you.
Four years into the role, Brian remains steadfast to his original motivation — to represent your interest and work toward solutions that ensure our children’s well-being and success.
Let’s keep the innovation and communication going by reelecting Brian Callahan to the School Committee on Nov. 2. Your voice and vote make a difference.
Erin Callahan
Newburyport
