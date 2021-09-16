To the editor:
Brian Callahan is up for reelection to the Newburyport School Committee and that’s a great thing for our community.
Around town, we all see the campaign signs on people’s lawns and we read the names, but do we know who they really are? I’m writing to tell you what I know to be true about Brian Callahan.
I’ve been friends with Brian for 10 years and know his strength of character and how deeply he cares about doing the right thing.
He excels at cutting right to the chase, and considers how to think differently to get to what is right and best for our kids. His directness means he’s not afraid of being constrained by what has been done in the past.
It’s easy to sit back and let people make decisions on your behalf, but Brian’s strength is that he speaks up to stamp out inefficiencies in the name of putting students in this community first.
He is a champion of progress, and has no problem asking tough questions to ensure smart choices get made.
Brian doesn’t walk around thinking he has all the answers. He actively solicits people’s opinions, and listens thoughtfully in return. To me, that’s a crucial trait for a community leader.
Integrity, strength of character, that’s all Brian. He is worthy of our trust and faith to help steer our school system forward.
Please join me in reelecting Brian Callahan to the Newburyport School Committee.
Lori Levans
Newburyport
