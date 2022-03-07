To the editor:
I witnessed the taping of the Pentucket School District’s meeting of March 3 which provided insight into a deeply disturbing trend.
The school administration has embarked on a path of conflict with taxpayers. I was appalled by comments made which were centered on town leaders being panicked, that some students required considerable infusion of dollars, and that if any town embarked on a no vote and failed there would be catastrophic consequences.
These are not words of confidence and collaboration when appealing to district taxpayers for multiyear overides. They are in fact insensitive and unprofessional.
I invite all public members to view the meeting and to make judgment on the tone, cadence and tenor of the discussion.
In my view, there is clear evidence of a complete lack of good faith to balance the discussion with all stakeholders affected. There is no discernible collaboration with town leaders to work through the school district’s needs and the realistic capacity of the towns to fund them.
This administration has embarked on a determined course to fund operational costs with recurring and exponential increases over several years.
On Feb. 16, 2019, the School Committee convened and at time stamp 1:33:50 through 1:34:17, statements were made that the district was in "good shape” financially and that “no overrides” were expected.
What’s changed?
Did administrators miscalculate in their forecasting or was this simply a careless statement to further promote approval of new buildings? Which is it?
At the March 3 meeting, it was also announced that due to COVID-19, the school district enjoyed “extremely high” levels of stabilization funds. In fact, one plan is to transfer $200,000 from COVID-infused funds not used because of closed school buildings.
Despite this, all scenarios presented for the budget lead to Proposition 2½ overrides at the detriment of the towns to fund gaps. This is metaphorically like saying, “... we’ll take extra money made available to us and put it in our piggy bank, and we want you to take money out of your piggy bank to pay our bills.”
The final budget vote of the committee is on March 10 and almost certainly a budget override will be imposed on taxpayers. What is saddest of all is that school leaders' overconfidence in persuading at least two out of the three towns to approve can lead the district to be underfunded if there is failure to approve in any sequential fiscal year, starting this year.
The administration has positioned itself to potentially destabilize either town funding or school funding.
This is unacceptable and voters will likely balance the scales at Town Meetings this year. I will be joining such an effort in Groveland.
JOE D'AMORE
Groveland
