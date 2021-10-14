To the editor:
Newburyport is very lucky to have so many capable residents running for seats on our School Committee. I wanted to bring your attention to one in particular.
I have had the pleasure of getting to know Laura Viola Maccarone over the past year. We have spent significant time together and I have gotten a peek behind the curtain of how she thinks and how those thoughts become action. And I am impressed.
Laura is immensely thoughtful. She listens and listens, and then she only speaks after assuring she understands.
Laura is capable of taking in the opinions of others that may not match hers. She then inquires to gain greater understanding. The conversation that ensues is just that, a conversation, not a debate. There is no need.
She is fully confident and does not need to get defensive. Her confidence and sense of calm opens the room up for others to be heard.
Do you know how rare it is to find these traits in an acquaintance, a friend, with someone you work, let alone an elected official?
The issues that the School Committee navigate will shift and change over the course of the next years, but I want to know we have the kind of people in those seats that are capable of hearing different points of view and respectfully taking them in when making decisions and voting.
We have that in Laura Viola Maccarone for School Committee.
Meghan Kinsey
Newburyport
