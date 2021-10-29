To the editor:
This year, after taking a break for two terms, I am again a candidate for City Council at large and I humbly ask for your vote.
When I ran for City Council in 2007, I was concerned about the waterfront, our schools, and overdevelopment in neighborhoods. I was a relative newcomer to Newburyport. I knocked on every door in Ward 4 at least once and I was elected that year, serving two terms as the Ward 4 councilor and three terms as city councilor at large.
A lot has changed in 14 years and a lot has stayed the same.
I was involved in several important issues that still are relevant today such as increasing school funding, creating a Senior Community Center, supporting affordable housing opportunities, preserving historic structures, and fixing broken infrastructure. I always worked with we taxpayers’ interests in mind, trying to get us the best city services we could afford, and make Newburyport a better place for its residents.
Issues that I will be focusing on in the next term are:
rebuilding our public infrastructure, streets, and sidewalks including the fire stations and fixing the drainage issues at Phillips Drive;
creating housing opportunities, particularly rentals that residents can afford;
mitigating for current and future impacts of beach erosion and climate change;
supporting public parks including the creation of an improved Waterfront Park;
improving transportation options for locals such as a bike share, walkability, local shuttle or circulator bus;
strengthening services for our school kids including building on the successes of our Newburyport Youth Services.
Also I’d like to work with city government and all residents to enhance civic engagement so we can all be moving forward together, understanding and prioritizing together what we need to be doing in the future.
We need to encourage residents to get involved in our many boards and commissions where so much important civic work takes place, get people to run for local elected office, help citizens understand and activate local government to act on their behalf, whether that be identifying a pothole or streetlight that needs to be fixed, paying a bill, getting a permit, or simply communicating with their elected officials.
Please feel free to reach out to me about what’s on your mind to edcameronNBPT@gmail.com. There’s a lot to do and I look forward to being a part of moving Newburyport forward.
Ed Cameron
Newburyport
Editor’s note: All candidates for election or reelection to the Newburyport City Council are running unopposed this year.
