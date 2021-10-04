To the editor:
I would like to thank all who made time in their busy schedules to come out and vote in the election last week.
It has been incredibly exciting to be part of a campaign that has grown through true grassroots efforts rather than hatched out of a previous administration. It has been an awe-inspiring experience to feel the energy of working and interacting with so many motivated people who share my love for this wonderful city.
I see progress and success in Newburyport but I also see new opportunities and challenges that demand action.
I am the only candidate that delivers a fresh perspective with the right experience. I am passionate about approaching issues in new ways, coming at ideas from a different angle, and avoiding the tiresome trap of “This is how we’ve always done it.”
I have spent more than 15 years serving and volunteering for our community. I was an integral part of the RESTORE/Port Pride committees that delivered our new Bresnahan School, our beloved Senior Center, and renovated the high school stadium.
I served on the Parks Commission and worked for the harbormaster. I am the only candidate to have served on the School Committee, the only candidate to have been part of a negotiating team for a union contract, and the only candidate who is completing a master’s degree in public administration. One of the biggest roles as mayor is to step into the position of chair of the School Committee and I am ready.
I have learned from experience the value of having the right team. It’s impossible for any one person to know and do everything. Newburyport runs on the hard work and dedication of its department heads, employees, and a multitude of citizen volunteers.
I have spent time communicating with these stakeholders and find their knowledge and perspectives to be invaluable. I will continuously build the right team for each priority and we will forge ahead together with integrity and transparency.
I will use reasoned judgment while hearing out all ideas and welcoming all perspectives — l will drive consensus.
One of the best parts of knocking on doors is hearing what’s important to everyone. From Day One, my administration will focus on advancing these priorities.
Some of my top priorities are roads and sidewalks, education and youth services, leading on Waterfront West, sustainability issues like citywide composting, affordable housing and economic development.
My administration will be a place that is welcoming and inclusive to all residents and city employees. I am excited to focus on our priorities and get to work immediately.
I know there is much work to be done between now and the election on Nov. 2. I am honored to have been advanced by the voters to the general election.
I will be out there working every day throughout election season to earn your trust and your support. I respectfully ask you for your vote and would love to hear from you as the campaign continues.
Sean Reardon
Newburyport
The letter writer is a candidate for mayor.
