To the editor:
I want to thank all the people who supported my daughter, Sarah Hall, in her successful preliminary election campaign for the Newburyport School Committee.
It truly takes a village to run a campaign. So many people took the time to tell Sarah about their experiences with the school district, to canvass with Sarah, hold her signs at the polls, write letters to the newspaper, have yard signs, talk to their neighbors and contribute funds. I am so grateful.
I moved to Newburyport more than six years ago so that I would be able to participate in all the wonderful school activities of my grandsons Nate and Drew.
It has been very rewarding to volunteer in Bresnahan, attend school programs at Nock, and help with costumes on many of the high school shows. The school staff have always been so welcoming and the students an inspiration!
I am glad that my daughter Sarah, a former public school teacher herself, has been actively supporting the schools in their efforts to assure that in-school learning is in place as we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
I especially admire her early awareness that having students in school not only benefits their learning, but it also teaches them how to manage safely in this ongoing pandemic. Sarah’s continuing commitment to the schools, her sense of fiscal responsibility, and her strong educational background make her a clear choice for a School Committee position.
Volunteers are always needed to spread the word. If you are interested in helping Sarah cross the finish line in November, contact her via her website at www.sarahhallnbpt.com.
Please join me in voting for Sarah Hall again on Tuesday Nov. 2.
Liz Walsh
Newburyport
