To the editor:
I’ll be voting for Kassandra Gove for mayor of Amesbury and encourage you to do the same. Considering leadership, transparency, job and debate performance, as well as outlook for the future, Mayor Gove is the best candidate.
Mayor Gove, when confronted by a crisis created by the pandemic, met the challenge with aplomb. She created multiple channels of communication to both distribute the latest accurate information and to conduct dialog with residents and businesses. When vaccines became available, she overcame resistance by the Baker administration to establish much needed local vaccine clinics that were organized and got the job done for Amesbury and the region. These clinics made transportation more manageable for the seniors who were first to receive the new vaccines.
Her leadership and communication provided steadiness and built confidence during unprecedented times, while others refused to take the threat seriously and downplayed simple but effective amelioration methods including vaccines, masks, and social distancing.
Mayor Gove supported local arts and culture to inspire us during these dark times with art projects such as the decorated utility boxes, theme-painted crosswalks and improvements to the mill yard. Small things that bring joy and pride while moving about Amesbury.
While dealing with COVID, she conducted the city’s business: moving along the school project, athletic fields project and daily operations. I know no one wants the increased taxes associated with the new school but that’s what we voted for. I appreciate the transparency on the budget, revenue, and projects Mayor Gove facilitates through ClearGov.com.
I am looking forward to her imagination and leadership for the next two years and can’t wait to see what she can accomplish without the burden of a pandemic.
Andrew Shirshac
Amesbury
