To the editor:
Did you know that solving climate change could put money in your pocket?
By placing a fee on fossil fuels and distributing all the money collected to Americans on an equal per-capita basis, a cash-back carbon price does just that.
Not only does this policy put the U.S. on a trajectory toward achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but it also benefits citizens and the economy.
More than two-thirds of Americans will break even or come out ahead under this policy because anyone with a better-than-average carbon footprint will pay less in higher prices due to the fee than they will receive in their monthly dividend checks.
While everyone has the choice to lower their carbon footprint and come out ahead, an equal, per-capita dividend disproportionately benefits low-income and marginalized communities who naturally tend to live less carbon-intensive lives.
Carbon pricing is being seriously considered in Congress, but where the collected money goes is up for debate.
If you want your carbon cash back, please take two minutes to ask your senators for cash-back carbon pricing by writing a message at cclusa.org/write.
KATHARINE GAGE
Windham, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.