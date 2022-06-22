To the editor:
How absolutely enraging and sad it was to read the ridiculous and dangerous religion column “In the Spirit: A perspective on Pride” during Pride Month!
And, how dare the author use Christianity to justify his hurtful and demeaning views. While acknowledging Jesus’ teachings of inclusivity, he then tells us in the LGBTQ+ community that we should not lift ourselves up but “humble ourselves before the Lord and let him lift us up in due time.”
He misses the whole point that the Pride movement is indeed God’s way of helping us rejoice and celebrate ourselves as we are and as we were born to be.
He goes on to say: “It is a hateful thing to affirm any foolish or harmful choices of others … the way to abundant life is not by self-expression, but rather by self-denial.”
These words are so harmful. What might the young LGBTQ+ person interpret this to mean? That they are not to be who they are? That they should deny it?
The statistics on dangers to LGBTQ+ youth, not only by others, but through self-harm are staggeringly sad. The Trevor Project, in a report from a survey of LGBTQ+ youth, say that 40% of respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past 12 months.
It is unconscionable that anyone would encourage denying one’s absolute being instead of encouraging celebration. The author continues to make the most outrageous comparisons.
Saying that instead of being accepting of oneself, one should just follow Jesus. What a ridiculous manipulation of Christ’s words and meaning.
I am here to say that I can do both of those things simultaneously! And, finally, what the heck is this notion that we don’t show interest in Memorial Day? Another false comparison.
I can also joyfully celebrate Pride and respectfully honor Memorial Day.
Happy Pride Month!
DEBORAH RIDER
Salisbury
