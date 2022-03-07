To the editor:
After reading the incident involving an elderly woman and the Newbury (and other) Police, I am compelled to make a suggestion to the Town of Newbury and in particular, the Council on Aging.
I am of the mind that perhaps as part of the services the COA offers, it set up a wellness program to reach out to elders on a regular basis and make sure everything’s all right.
They certainly have the staff, equipment and space to do this. Far too many elderly people fall between the cracks and loose contact with the outside world. This is catastrophic, and by the time you hear about it, something terrible has happened.
I certainly hope this is given consideration by this and other towns.
The elderly deserve what ever it takes to make their last days pleasant ones.
MICHAEL BOWLING
Byfield
