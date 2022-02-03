To the editor:
I supported Sean Reardon for mayor last year because he promised to help bring people together to achieve what is best for Newburyport. We’ve now seen some of the fruits of those efforts. A year ago, a vote to buy 57 Low St. as a potential future home of Newburyport Youth Services crashed and burned in a 6-5 vote against, with recriminations all around. The result was that NYS stayed at the Brown School until that became untenable, and is now a homeless department, with programming for our kids being run out of a church basement.
But this Monday, we saw something different. With a new mayor and new council, all 11 councilors voted to buy 57 Low St., and Mayor Reardon is now overseeing a process to execute a site-plan to put NYS there.
There is still much to be done. The Council needs to change the zoning to allow NYS to go into 57 Low St. It needs to allow NYS to spend the $700,000 that was dedicated to NYS (from the sale of the Kelly School), but has been sitting in a bank account for the last six years, so that NYS can refurbish the building at Low Street for programming space. And, finally, the Mayor and the Council need to come up with a long-term plan that allows NYS to build offices and a gym at Low St.
These are all difficult steps to come, and we, as citizens, need to keep the pressure on our elected leaders so that they complete the process and don’t introduce years of additional delays to the detriment of NYS and our kids. But, for now, we can give thanks for a great first step, and applaud the new Mayor and Council for doing something truly good for the city and our children.
JARED HUBBARD
Newburyport
