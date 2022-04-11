To the editor:
I applaud the Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport’s recent letter to bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention Month and Steve DiCamillo’s efforts to educate the public on this issue. I would like to strongly affirm his acknowledgement that “Children are society’s most vulnerable members” but amend it to include “unborn infants in the womb.” He states that “What happens to them in their early years impacts the rest of their lives.” What more tragic “impact” can a child experience than to have its life taken from it before it is even born? Thank you, Steve, for recognizing that “... child abuse undermines the development and the dignity of each child.” May our society one day value each human life enough to allow it to develop to its full potential from the time it is conceived in its mother’s womb until its natural death.
LORETTA L. GALLAGHER
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.