To the editor:
We all know that as we get older, there are fewer and fewer surprises in life.
I often feel that there is really not much that surprises me from day to day – until recently. I received a very welcome surprise a few weeks ago when Kim Rock, who serves as a trustee for the Newburyport Area Industrial Development Foundation (NAID), reached out to me.
As we all know by now, after decades of philanthropic activity in the Newburyport area, NAID has made the decision to dissolve and distribute the balance of their funds.
To learn that the Newburyport Art Association was one of the fortunate nonprofit organizations to benefit from NAID’s tremendous generosity was not only a complete surprise, but it is truly transformational to an organization of our size – especially in the current environment.
Like so many nonprofits, the NAA has faced unprecedented challenges over the last nearly two years. Also, like so many other nonprofits, we used the time to re-imagine how we do things and how we serve our members.
We are just now starting to see the results of the work the staff and board did during this time, including the many exciting initiatives that our wonderful, new executive director, Lisa Naas, has planned for our members.
While we have definite strategies on how to best finance these plans, the impact of receiving an unexpected $100,000 at this critical juncture for the NAA goes beyond words for the staff and the board.
NAID represents the very best of what it means to be a community. For the business community to come together to establish NAID for the benefit of the greater community is so powerful and there is much we all can learn from this collaboration and true concern for the greater good that looks beyond one organization or one sector of our vibrant economy for the betterment of all.
As I told the board, Christmas came early at the NAA. Let’s hope this is the first of many positive surprises headed our way, not just for the NAA, but for our community, our country and our world.
On behalf of the board of directors and staff, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to NAID.
Happy Holidays!
JEAN TRIM
Board President
Newburyport Art Association
