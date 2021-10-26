To the editor:
A recent bill filed by Rep. Jim O’Day of West Boylston and Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton, known as the “medical aid in dying” proposal, has renewed hope for proponents of medically assisted dying. Not since 2012 has the issue been hotly debated when a statewide referendum was narrowly defeated to usher in a law to support it.
The choices for terminally ill patients are limited under current law and proponents wish to expand those choices by enabling patients to end their life peacefully and with control with a prescribed, legal dose of medication.
Critics believe that suicide will be encouraged and that many depressed patients may make irrational decisions, especially to alleviate burdens on family and friends. Additionally, there are concerns about misdiagnoses.
Supporters point to the value of dignity being retained by the dying and safety measures such as verbal and written instructions and prohibitions in prescribing to those clinically depressed and with other mental issues.
Against this backdrop, the Catholic Church’s position is not well understood but yet can lead to a reasoned solution.
The church does not support an individual’s choice to take his or her life in broad terms but also in this instance. However, this does not mean the church is insensitive to the plight of the suffering, including those with incurable conditions that are inevitably leading to death and suffering.
As substitutes to administering a lethal dose of medicine, the church supports the following measures: withholding of medicines to prolong life, administering therapies and medicines to ease suffering, engaging in palliative care, and attending to the spiritual needs of the suffering.
No solution is simple, yet the position of the church provides a broader array of support measures that enable a dying person to die with dignity and ultimately maintain control.
Critics of the church’s position and religious groups is unfair because it centers on a universal untruth. That untruth is that people should be allowed to suffer and have no control over their decision to end life, relegating it strictly to the course of nature.
Withholding medicine is control. Acquiring medicines and care measures to ease suffering is control. Electing to end of life through medically assisted lethal injection is control, too, but it conflicts with the notion of dignity when motivations are not clearly understood.
If we are all to retain the choice to die with dignity, it seems that choices other than a deliberate act to facilitate death are better solutions.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
