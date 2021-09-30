To the editor:

I’m writing to express my enthusiastic support for Juliet Walker’s bid to join the Newburyport School Committee.

I’ve known Juliet for a number of years, and I value the thoughtful, fair and thorough approach that I have known her to take in everything she considers.

Juliet understands and appreciates the many facets of life for students in our current day, and as a parent of Newburyport students, I am confident that Juliet would represent our students and our community with integrity, dedication and innovation.

I encourage others to get to know Juliet, and to select her as one of our School Committee representatives.

Karina Moltz

Newburyport

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you