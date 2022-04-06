To the editor:
On Monday, April 11, the City Council will again vote on whether to approve an already-rejected settlement proposal relating to the Institution for Savings’ lawsuit to build a 16,000-square-foot, two-story addition to its historic State Street headquarters.
It’s important to remember that the proposed settlement, which was already rebuffed by the previous City Council in November 2021, permits the bank to build an expansion of the same size that was originally rejected by the Planning Board in March 2021 after 14 months of public meetings.
The proposed settlement disregards our community’s best interest and caters to a powerful institution out of fear of “losing” in court. The latter is naturally understandable as who likes to lose?
In this case, however, if the City Council approves the proposed settlement out of fear that it may lose in court, then we as a community have already lost. What’s more, if the City Council opts to let it play out in the Planning Board with hopes that a rejection there would bolster the city’s appeal, that’s a long-shot strategy. Why risk it? Why not take a stand, especially when the facts dictate — by previous boards’ votes and public sentiment — that this whole situation is unfair?
The council has an opportunity to restore and bolster citizens’ faith in local government by rejecting the proposed settlement. I hope that concerned citizens will join me at the council meeting on April 11 at 7 p.m. or dial in via Zoom to speak up.
At this point, this expansion is more than about size, it’s about integrity and fairness.
Thank you.
CLAIRE PAPANASTASIOU
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.