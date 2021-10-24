My son was a kindergarten student at the Brown School when the decision was made to decommission it as a school building. He’s now a junior in high school. I have been a resident in the Brown School neighborhood for 11 years and have watched it decay over the last seven despite Newburyport Youth Services’s and the community’s outcry to either repair it or relocate NYS and allow the beautiful building to be saved by an someone else.
My son is now 6’1” -- he’s changed over the years. The building hasn’t. Apparently change is desperately needed in our administration if anything is going to happen to benefit the kids in this community, who need support now more than ever after what we have all just been through, not the loss of a beloved program. Where there were laughs and games and families, is now a giant, silent abandoned building.
Here we are in 2021, and having just received a crushing email from NYS director extraordinaire Andi Egmont, frankly I’m infuriated by the lack of leadership around this issue. I feel this on behalf of my own children but also the hundreds of children, parents and caregivers in our community who rely on NYS for the multitude of services and supports they provide.
Perceived rescue in the face of an emergency is not leadership. In fact, “We knew this was coming” was the quote from our mayor in this morning’s Daily News. When you leave a building to decay for years, of course it’s not a surprise. What is a surprise, and a shocking failure of our city leadership, is that we knew it was coming but had no plan for this important community support system. We now live with a literal dark reminder of what inaction does. We need a bright light.
We need a change of leadership in Newburyport, and nothing exemplifies the reason why more than the crisis NYS now finds itself in. I believe we need new perspective, commitment and energy for the issues the city faces, as well as a willingness and ability to build consensus within the city council to enact change and forward progress.
I believe Sean Reardon is the candidate who will provide this much needed change to our city government. We need better answers, more transparency and new leadership in Newburyport’s corner office. Please join me in voting for Sean Reardon for mayor. He’s the light.
Michelle Hastings
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.