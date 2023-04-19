To the editor:
I feel compelled to respond to Richard Collins’ letter to the editor (“There is no climate crisis,” Daily News of Newburyport, Feb. 27, 2023).
If the last six years have taught us anything, it’s that willful ignorance can be extremely dangerous.
Mr. Collins’ take on climate change and its causes smacks of typical right-wing, pseudoscientific nonsense. The amount of credible scientific research implicating the burning of fossil fuels and the impact of human behavior in the rapidly changing environment are without question.
The last eight years have been the hottest on record for the globe, this cannot be debated (World Meteorological Organization).
Suggesting that “there is nothing unusual about our weather” and that we’ve all succumbed to “panic porn” sounds like excerpts from a Tucker Carlson rant.
When it’s minus 6 degrees in Newburyport or when it snows 1.5 feet, climate deniers point to these incidents as proof that climate change isn’t happening. They miss the fact that the Earth has been rapidly warming since the 1960s, accelerating over the past decade.
Perhaps, the most laughable argument Mr. Collins makes is that there is a God-given resource lying just under our feet that we need to utilize to make life more hospitable and prosperous.
Manifest destiny while we all watch our future burn. The ostrich approach has worked for the fossil fuel industry for years.
Deny mountains of scientific evidence to perpetuate profit. Hire hacks to disprove what’s irrefutable. Leverage Fox News and other right-wing platforms to spread misinformation.
Wake up, Mr. Collins. It’s time to accept the inconvenient truth.
RICK SPAULDING
Newburyport
