To the editor:
Our greatest challenge in the 21st century is climate change mitigation. In Massachusetts the largest sector of greenhouses gas emissions (42%) is transportation. Greenhouse gas emissions from transportation primarily come from burning fossil fuels in our cars, trucks, and heavy duty vehicles.
The Fair Share Amendment will provide new revenue to allow substantial investment in transportation and public education in Massachusetts. These investments will make it easier for us to kick our fossil fuel dependence by providing safer options for pedestrians and cyclists as well as speedy, affordable, regular, reliable and convenient public transportation.
It is estimated that the Fair Share Amendment will generate approximately $1.5 billion dollars in new revenue by taxing income (not assets) in excess of $1,000,000 per year at a rate of 4%. It is estimated that it will apply to only 0.5% of Massachusetts taxpayers. This group currently pays a lower portion of their income in state and local taxes than any other income group in the state.
The Fair Share Amendment will be on the ballot in November 2022.
We ask that the Newburyport City Council pass a municipal resolution supporting the Fair Share Amendment to the Massachusetts State Constitution.
ELIZABETH MARCUS
CONRAD WILLEMAN
Newburyport
