To the editor:
The Councils on Aging from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport and Newbury would like to thank Diane Hawkins-Clark and her outreach team at the Newburyport Chocolate Tour for their generous donation of $2,000 to each of our Councils on Aging.
These funds are to be used to assist our seniors with prescription refill costs as well as transportation options. The impact from the support of groups like the Central Congregational Church in Newburyport, whose volunteers host the Chocolate Tour event, is immeasurable.
We appreciate all the effort it took to coordinate an event like the Chocolate Tour, and to give away all the proceeds to several local nonprofit programs is the true definition of community service.
The Chocolate Tour’s motto is “Eat Chocolate. Be Happy. Do Good.”
Our Councils on Aging are happy to be able do good with these gifts. Thank you to all who planned, coordinated and participated in this event!
DOREEN ARNFIELD
Director of the Amesbury Council on Aging
LIZ PETTIS
Director of the Salisbury Council on Aging
PAULA BURKE
Director of the Newburyport Council on Aging
CINDY CURRIER
Director of the Newbury Council on Aging
