To the editor:
I am writing in support of reelecting Steve Cole to his sixth term on the Newburyport School Committee. I have known Steve since 1988 when I taught at a private residential school in Newbury, where Steve was an administrator. He not only welcomed me to the school, but just as importantly, began to teach me about the beauty and history of his native city.
When I think about Steve, one of the first words that come to mind is “community.” If there is an important event happening in the schools or in the city, Steve is often there. I can remember countless school opening days, open houses, and athletic/artistic events that he would attend out of respect and appreciation of the teachers and students. His approach was never to look for the limelight or a quick campaign photo, but to quietly observe the event and to later conduct conversations with students and teachers. His interactions are never forced and always show an interest and knowledge of a given subject. If Steve is unclear about an issue, he is never afraid to ask a clarifying question. If you have a question or concern, Steve will quickly get back to you in a timely manner. Since he was first elected, Steve has had near 100% attendance at School Committee meetings.
From my perspective as a teacher, union leader, parent, and taxpayer, the budget process between the School Committee and the City Council often became contentious. The council often appeared to be frustrated with an apparent lack of transparency with proposed budgets. Over the years, Steve and his colleagues on the committee developed a more transparent process that works much more smoothly. As a result, the committee and the council work more collaboratively to the benefit of Newburyport.
Steve has a unique perspective as he is a native son of Newburyport, attended the public schools, and raised his family here. In addition to his years on the School Committee, he has served in various community positions throughout the city. Steve has the experience, talent, and strong leadership skills to warrant reelection to the school committee. He not only understands the history and current status of the school district, but also he has a clear vision for its future.
Steve has been a proven advocate and champion of the Newburyport Public Schools. Please consider giving Steve your vote on Nov. 2.
Shawn Flaherty
Newburyport
