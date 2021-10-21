To the editor:
Voters have a great opportunity to get it right in the upcoming election by voting for Steven P. Cole to the School Committee.
Steven brings institutional knowledge of how are schools are run. He has experienced the highs and lows of School Committee decisions as a student, as a parent and as a member of the School Committee for nearly two decades.
He is not new to the job but brings immense experience as part of a civic body that has overseen major changes in recent years, is coping with all the difficulties that the pandemic has brought, and must gird itself for the challenges ahead.
He has lived through the gentrification of the community to see it become a prized destination for homeowners in part because of the quality of the schools which he had a hand in achieving.
Mr. Cole is not just a policy and process type of guy, however. He knows that the School Committee must ensure that its directives are of maximum benefit to the students of the community.
That requires going beyond the professionalism of being a competent and capable committee member and reaching out to teachers, administrators, and most importantly, as a strong advocate to the students whom he has supported in the classroom, by helping to sponsor experiential learning opportunities and being a presence whenever student accomplishments were presented.
Ever approachable and affable, Steven Cole has often been the face of the School Committee to public view.
In my 36 years in the Newburyport schools as a teacher and science coordinator, he was certainly the most visible presence of the committee to teachers and students. His long service demonstrates his commitment to and experience with the schools.
Steven has a great respect for Newburyport history and the environment, and understands how they can be linked to experiential learning opportunities for students.
He has demonstrated consistency, wisdom and commitment in his service to the community.
To respect the past and continue to build on that tradition, vote for Steven P Cole.
John Halloran
Atkinson, N.H.
