To the editor:
Having been a teacher and coach for the past 40 years at the high school level, 35 years as a Newburyport High School teacher and coach, I have worked with quality School Committee people including Steve Cole. Since 2004 Steve has been a major influence in providing the Newburyport school system with quality administrators, teachers, custodial staff and coaches by outlining and contributing to the policies of the school system.
He has engrossed himself in the details to put the right tools in the hands of the educators of Newburyport. He knows the inner legality of educational law. He does that by studying the problem, researching the solution, and viewing the legal consequences of any decision made by the committee.
Steve has prepared for each meeting by studying the agenda and researching the pros and cons of each policy decision that comes before the committee. He has a passion for the education of Newburyport children as the most important part of the community.
Raised and educated in Newburyport, Steve is loyal to the tradition of quality and the ideals that have been a part of the Newburyport School Committee and the community. A father of four children who have all been educated in the system, Steve has a working knowledge of the needs of the system as well as the successes of the school system. He has not lost his desire and passion to continue to make the education of our students his number one priority.
As a representative in many areas and having worked with young people as a program manager at the Amesbury Harbor Schools and Rolfe’s Lane Harbor School, Steve understands the importance of a healthy educational system.
His background shows he has the experience, the passion, and intelligence to get the school system through difficult educational and monetary times. Newburyport education was tested over the past two years but Steve understood, because of experience, that the school system had the right people in place and the right commitment to the process in place to survive the difficulty successfully. Newburyport continues to be at the forefront of education in the state. The experience, diligence, and research done by Steve Cole helped to keep us at the forefront.
Stephen Malenfant
Newbury
