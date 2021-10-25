To the editor:
It is that time of year again when voters and supporters of candidates express their opinions in your paper.
Many are recruited by candidates to draft letters in support of their candidate; this is part of our democratic process. Readers often form opinions based on what they read in the paper and social media, which probably now has a wide reach.
Few actually research the candidates’ credentials. This being a mayoral election, much of the attention is focused on that race, however, it is the School Committee race that requires attention.
Schools are 58% of our tax dollars and the school superintendent is the highest-paid city employee. He was chosen by the School Committee whose members are elected by rank voting.
Rank voting (pick three) can be a matter of name recognition and who has the most yard signs. It also is influenced by luck-of-the-draw placement on the ballot.
I urge the voters to examine the candidates’ records and ideas before randomly picking a candidate on a ballot.
If you do not know why you are checking their box, do some homework. After all, it is a school committee. Many deserve your vote.
They have a very difficult job and overall have performed well.
I do not work for any candidate. I am writing this letter to bring to your attention the rank voting candidate Steve Cole, who drew the last position on the ballot.
Steve has served the schools for two decades. He has been an accessible presence during this period of great progress in our school system, both in terms of capital projects and educational improvement.
His experience and performance deserve your vote. He balances the need for exceptionalism in our schools and the taxpayer. Steve and the entire committee have done an admirable job guiding our students through a COVID existence unlike anything in our history.
Before you randomly check three boxes, consider the impact this crucial position has on our future.
I want Newburyport schools to be in the top tier in our commonwealth. We deserve no less and neither do our children.
John A. Green
Newburyport
