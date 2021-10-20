To the editor:
I met Steven Cole in 2016 when I was a Fall River city councilor. A that time Fall River was seeking to update its city charter and it was strongly recommended I reach out to Steven for advice on the process of creating a home rule charter. I spoke to him on the phone several times, exchanged numerous emails and he even visited Fall River twice to participate on informational panels albeit any compensation.
I pride myself on reading people and I can say that my initial impressions of Steven were correct and lasting. What struck me about Steven was his willingness to share information about the charter process, his passion when we spoke about what “good government” looks like, his genuine fondness for Newburyport and the way he glowingly spoke about his family. I was fortunate to serve as chair of the Fall River Charter Commission and it was invaluable to me to have Steven’s counsel throughout the process, as he has served in the same capacity in Newburyport. I can unequivocally state that his guidance over the nearly 2-year charter process helped Fall River successfully create a home rule charter that the voters overwhelming supported.
I offer my wholehearted support for Steven Cole for School Committee. As a man, he holds strong family values and I know he has and will continue to represent the best interest of the people and school district he serves.
I cannot stress enough my confidence and respect for Steven Cole. I believe the citizens of Newburyport are fortunate to have an elected official of his caliber.
Michael L. Miozza
Fall River
The letter writer is a former Fall River city councilor and former chair of that city’s charter commission.
