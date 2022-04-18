To the editor:
Boston’s Day of Service may get more publicity, but Amesbury Public Schools celebrated a busy week of service to show appreciation for our schools and community.
Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc. joined the local branch of Institution for Savings’ “Giving For Good” celebration to say “thank you” to the entire staff of Amesbury Public Schools. Both organizations appreciate the daily challenges that all staff have faced during the last two years as they are committed to teach and support our students.
“Giving for Good” was an ideal way to show that appreciation. IFS provided goodies from the Bakehouse to start the staff’s day with a treat. And AEFI provided coffee and hot chocolate from our local Dunkin Donuts. Carol Bartlett and Maggie Furlong, as usual, volunteered to provide those extra touches to make the celebration special for over 350 staff in our five public schools.
We recognize that the staff deserves a simple thank you, a heartfelt pat on the back, and public recognition for their work that is too often taken for granted. And the week before April vacation was a prime opportunity to recognize their extraordinary efforts. The APS Fine Arts staff, for example, coordinated an arts show at Amesbury High School that showcased elementary and secondary students’ art in a display throughout the lobby, and included musical performances in the auditorium.
And if you think that some city parks look like they have been spruced up, you can thank AHS juniors for their community day of service on April 14, coordinated through Amesbury PACT, and supported by students, staff, and volunteers.
AEFI’s mission to celebrate excellence in Amesbury Public Schools found plenty to celebrate this week. We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with our local businesses and volunteers. We hope that all of our community joins AEFI as we say “thank you” to our staff of Amesbury Public Schools.
PATTY HOYT
Board of Directors, Amesbury Educational Foundation, Inc.
