To the editor:
Recently a letter was submitted to the City Council regarding the presentation on March 31 by Debby Irving presented by Newburyport Youth Services. In this letter, Ms. Irving’s speech was described as being about “White Supremacy” and “Critical Race Theory.” The letter argues that these topics are part of a political ideology and therefore inappropriate to be promoted by a governmental organization. YWCA has twice invited Ms. Irving to speak to the Newburyport community and neither time has she promoted “White Supremacy” or discussed “Critical Race Theory.” She has clearly explained systemic racism. In doing so, she has explained how white people have benefited from a system that is overtly racist.
If we define “political” as an adjective related to public affairs then, yes, Ms. Irving’s presentation is “political” as it discusses an issue pertinent to public affairs. Of course, most of the time, we don’t think of “political” in this context. Having read Ms. Irving’s book and participated in her discussions, her presentation is not “political” in the partisan meaning most of us associate with the word. She does not promote or support a specific political party in her presentations, which would be inappropriate in a city-sponsored event. In contrast, it is the role of government to facilitate discussions which focus on social issues. And it is appropriate for a department of city government to promote a dialog for young people that exposes them to one of the most critical social issues of our time.
YWCA is fully supportive of Newburyport Youth Services sponsoring this presentation for young people and their families. It is the position of the YWCA that racism has had a major, and profoundly negative, impact on our community that continues to this day. If you disagree with this statement, we would encourage you to come to Ms. Irving’s presentation on Thursday night. If you agree with the statement, we would encourage you to come to Ms. Irving’s presentation to learn more about systemic racism and its impact on our young people and our social structures.
JOHN FEEHAN
Executive Director
YWCA Greater Newburyport
