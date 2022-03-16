To the editor:
It has been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic changed our world and, in an instant, forced us all to restructure the way we live our lives, provide care for our community, attend school — the list goes on. Over the past 730 days, AJH has pivoted and adjusted over and over again to respond to the ever-changing needs of our patients, staff, physicians and community. While it is our great privilege to care for our community, it also takes a toll.
Through it all, support from our community has sustained us.
When the pandemic first began in March 2020, we used the phrase, “We’re in this together.” This February, our community reminded us that we are still in this together. You showed us your appreciation in many meaningful ways.
Recently, neighboring families and local school children created homemade cards, signs and posters that were displayed along the corridors to inspire staff, visitors and patients.
Naples Pizza owner Cole Ciprari of Amesbury showed his support and thanks by offering every AJH employee a free pizza.
The Leone family, owners of the Black Cow Restaurant, provided every AJH employee with a $25 gift card with an expression of gratitude for their dedication on every envelope.
On Valentine’s Day, hundreds of valentines created by members of the Newburyport Rotary, Avita, Turning Point, Atria, community residents and businesses, and local artist Heidi Newfell, were distributed to employees. That same day, 1,000 “candy-grams,” hand-packaged by neighbors and members of the Newburyport PTO, were distributed to employees at every AJH location. AJH is grateful to Highland Avenue resident Katie Suchecki and her team of 40 volunteers for this extraordinary effort.
On behalf of Anna Jaques Hospital, we express our deep gratitude to our community for fueling us through this pandemic.
MARK L. GOLDSTEIN
President, Anna Jaques Hospital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.