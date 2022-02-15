To the editor:
There are many societal issues that weigh on my mind; among them education, health care and voting rights. However, the issue that most concerns me is the climate crisis because I fear it impacts our progress of all the others.
While no community is free from the effects of our warming planet and dramatic weather events, living in a vulnerable waterfront city means facing very real and potentially disastrous consequences as the planet warms. We need to protect our water treatment plant, the safety of the reservoirs that hold our drinking water, the Plum Island shoreline and bolster our infrastructure so we are prepared for increasingly severe weather and rising seas.
The solution will be two-pronged: we must change our behavior, adapt to a more vulnerable world, and we must upgrade our infrastructure to counter the damage that has already been done. It’s a daunting task, but I believe challenge brings opportunity — crisis brings innovation. We can face these problems and unite around shared goals and a love for our community. This is not a partisan issue, but a human one.
We need to educate ourselves about the extent of the problem and the intricate work being done to devise solutions. We are fortunate that there are innovative thinkers and proactive environmental organizations in our region assessing the problem, designing solutions, and seeking funding to make needed change. Their hard work is the key to our future success.
Please join me in pledging to learn more about climate change. You can start by checking out the educational materials on the Resiliency Committee page of the Newburyport city website, as well as the Storm Surge website. And don’t stop there.
Share these resources and have discussions with your friends and family. Figure out ways you can support the work of these and other innovative environmental groups. If we each take one or two small steps, we can go the distance together.
KAREN TROWBRIDGE
Newburyport
