In the May 30 column, “Massacre at Uvalde: Question for a very sad day,” the writer condemns the “incompetent” police officers and commander as being responsible for the massacre at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Texas. I would have thought that he should have waited, in the interest of credible journalism, until all the facts of the massacre were better known before making so many incendiary statements. Every day new and contradictory facts emerge and none of the formal investigations have been completed.
In my opinion, the real purpose of his column is to support and disingenuously advance the current agenda of the NRA. This agenda was clearly on display at the May 27 NRA convention in Houston. Speaker after speaker purposefully deflected the blame for the massacres as the writer did in his column to factors having nothing to do with firearms such as: an incompetent response, mental illness, social media, bullying, video games, the breakdown of the American family, and the existential existence of evil.
The NRA has had to recently renew their public relation efforts as the tragedies in Uvalde and Buffalo have proved beyond a doubt that their old defense of “the only thing that can stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” is just another deception meant to mislead the public.
The people who should lose their jobs and pensions are not, as the writer claims, the first responders who risk their lives and have to deal with these tragedies on an almost daily basis. They are the Republicans in Congress who take the NRA blood money and refuse to even consider reasonable gun laws even though these are supported by the overwhelming majority of Americans whom the congressmen are supposed to be representing.
The GOP refuses to compromise because it is not looking for solutions. Republicans want a protracted gun issue debate because they know it will inflame their base and turn out their voters. Shame on them and shame on us for allowing them to do this.
PATRICIA E. WARD
Newburyport
